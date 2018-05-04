Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Could you be the NWN Young Photographer of the Year?

Better enter quick, as the closing date is May 9th

Phil Cannings

Reporter:

Phil Cannings

Contact:

Mobile

Could you be the NWN Young Photographer of the Year?

The Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year competition is open to youngsters from school years 5 to 13 and aims to encourage them to get involved in photography.

The theme is ‘Your Environment’ and it is hoped that entrants will let their imaginations run wild as they chose one image that best illustrates how they see their Environment. 

Photographs can be taken on a phone or tablet, with a digital camera or using good old film.

All entries will be published in a special supplement in the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday, June 7.

The judging panel will be led by the NWN’s award-winning photographer, Phil Cannings and there will be prizes given out in three age categories before an overall winner is crowned the Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year 2018.

To enter you can email your photograph to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk or post it to NWN Photography Competition, Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury, RG14 2DW.

Please include the following details with your entry: your name, address, school name, year group, contact phone number and email.

If you are under 16-years-old please include the name and contact number of your parent/guardian.

Closing date for entries is May 9th, 2018.

Stockcross schoolboy Alexander Lees won the youngest age category in last year's competition, scooping an ipad and a trophy.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

'Raging cokehead' killed his wife - then rang prostitute, court told

Court

Jail for sex predator who posed as 'Justin Bieber lookalike' to lure victim

court

Stolen bank card used to purchase food after Newbury burglary

Stolen bank card used to purchase food after Newbury burglary

Newbury Racecourse to pull the plug on 'danger' bollards

Newbury Racecourse to pull the plug on 'danger' bollards

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33