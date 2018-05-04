Could you be the NWN Young Photographer of the Year?

The Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year competition is open to youngsters from school years 5 to 13 and aims to encourage them to get involved in photography.

The theme is ‘Your Environment’ and it is hoped that entrants will let their imaginations run wild as they chose one image that best illustrates how they see their Environment.

Photographs can be taken on a phone or tablet, with a digital camera or using good old film.

All entries will be published in a special supplement in the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday, June 7.

The judging panel will be led by the NWN’s award-winning photographer, Phil Cannings and there will be prizes given out in three age categories before an overall winner is crowned the Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year 2018.

To enter you can email your photograph to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk or post it to NWN Photography Competition, Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury, RG14 2DW.

Please include the following details with your entry: your name, address, school name, year group, contact phone number and email.

If you are under 16-years-old please include the name and contact number of your parent/guardian.

Closing date for entries is May 9th, 2018.

Stockcross schoolboy Alexander Lees won the youngest age category in last year's competition, scooping an ipad and a trophy.