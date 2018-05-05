Shaun has his sights fixed on top tech prize

A GARAGE mechanic from Newbury is a semi-finalist in the national Top Technician awards, a UK-wide competition that looks to find the best technicians in the automotive maintenance and repair industry.

Shaun Miller, of Miller’s Garage in Bone Lane, Newbury, who has worked as a mechanic for 15 years, said: “I love the industry and want to do my best.”

In last year’s competition, the 33-year-old was a runner-up and he said: “I want to try and do better than last year.

“I have always wanted to do it right and to the best of my ability.

“I would be honoured to win and know that I have dedicated my life to something and to be in the top five per cent of the country.”

The competition has whittled down the entrants from 2,500 to 10, and the semi-finals will be held on May 10, to be followed with the final and gala dinner on June 23.