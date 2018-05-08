'Please help me regain my independence'

A WOOLTON Hill woman with a rare condition is raising money for an electric wheelchair to give her an independent life.

Charlotte Walton, 24, has had more than 10 hospital admissions in the past year as a result of Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a rare condition which effects less that 0.1 per cent of the population.

EDS affects connective tissue, meaning her body can’t support itself, resulting in regular joint dislocations and excruciating pain.

Miss Walton said: “Unfortunately, this condition has taken away the use of my legs and now am unable to stand, let alone walk with crutches like I was doing before.

“I am completely housebound.

“The NHS said I can get a manual chair, but, as my condition is not listed, I do not meet the criteria for an electric wheelchair.

“I can’t self-propel as my joints dislocate, so I would need someone to push me.”

She also suffers from Dysautomnia and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), which prevents her from regulating simple functions such as temperature, blood pressure and heart rate.

She said: “I have now been stuck in my home since January and unable to walk at all.

“I have carers coming in daily and, at the age of 24, I feel like I am isolated and unable to be independent.

“I sit in a chair all day and watch television and I’m bored of it.

“I haven’t been outside this year.

“I used to love shopping and going out with my niece and nephew but I have now lost all ability to be able to do this.

“I have lost all control and this chair would give me a little bit of control back.

“This wheelchair would change my life and give me some independence back.

“I am only 24, yet I am trapped in the body of a 90-year-old.”

Miss Walton is hoping to raise £2,500 for the wheelchair she needs.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/get-charlotte-out-and-about