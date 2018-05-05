Family man's row led to drink-driving arrest

A DOMESTIC row ended with a husband and father arrested for drink-driving while nearly three times the limit.

Police stopped 51-year-old Ferenc Kriszt outside the Tesco store in Pinchington Lane, Newbury, in the early hours of Wednesday, March 28, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, April 12.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said police noticed Mr Kriszt around 1.50am because they were “concerned about the manner of his driving, which they described as poor”.

Mr Kriszt, who lives at Berkeley Road, Newbury, admitted driving a Kia Carens on the A339 in Newbury after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 90mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Joanne Benn, defending, pointed out that her client was a man of previous good character, and said: “He had been drinking whisky and coke and got involved in an argument with his wife about a family problem. He made the regrettable decision to leave the family home and to drive.”

She added: “The matter has now been resolved and, indeed, he is joined by his wife and daughter in court this morning.”

The court heard that, although he is employed as a gardener, Mr Kriszt has a number of driving qualifications and is also qualified to drive a bus.

Magistrates indicated they would require him to carry out unpaid work as part of his punishment, as well as a mandatory driving ban of a minimum 12-month period.

They adjourned sentencing for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.