Get ready for a summer of arts in Hungerford

ORGANISERS are putting the finishing touches to this year’s Hungerford and District Arts Festival (Hadcaf).

Now in its 27th year, the festival runs from June 29 to July 15.

The headline event this year is an evening of nostalgic rock from the Kast Off Kinks, former members of the iconic band now back together and reprising all their greatest hits, from Dedicated Follower of Fashion to Waterloo Sunset.

Other treats include the inside story of The Archers, told by the programme’s agricultural adviser and writer of more than 600 episodes, Graham Harvey.

There follows a huge range of events – songs from the Joni Mitchell Songbook, anarchic comedy from Sleeping Trees, literary lunacy from LipService, fascinating talks on subjects ranging from life behind the scenes at Westminster to wild cooking, thoughtful theatre from local groups, a thrilling murder mystery supper, vintage fashion, guided walks, fun workshops, inspiring exhibitions, glorious gardens, and music, music, music – to suit every taste, from folk to jazz, Puccini to big band swing and a rock choir to a classical guitar recital.

Hadcaf is run entirely by volunteers and is funded by Hungerford Town Council, The Town and Manor of Hungerford and the Greenham Trust, together with sponsorship by local businesses and individuals, whose generous help enables ticket prices to be kept as low as possible.

Box office facilities are provided by Newbury Building Society (Hungerford branch) and tickets are also available online.

For more details visit the website www.hungerfordartsfestival.com