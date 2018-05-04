Meet the Open Studios artists

Last year, Katy Stevens was one of just twenty-one artists commissioned to paint a BookBench in Basingstoke, as part of Sitting with Jane, a nationwide celebration of Jane Austen’s life, 200 years after her death. Earlier this year, she was commissioned to paint one of 50 hares for the GoGoHares 2018 Arts Trail , to be held in Norfolk throughout the summer. Katy paints with oils, acrylics and mixed media creating stunning compositions that use vivid colours, textures and finishes to create a distinctive and magical style. With her background in graphic design, her compositions always have a strong sense of design and style and her love of nature and colour are distinctive. Her often large scale pieces contain a rich tapestry of textures and finishes.

She is the creator of ‘Doodles’, a community based art gallery and creative workshop in her local town of Tadley, an ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ of beautiful art and handicrafted goods made by local artists and makers, where she will meet visitors during the scheme, which runs from May 12 to June 3.

Check out her opening times at www.open-studios.org.uk