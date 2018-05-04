Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Meet the Open Studios artists

Introducing… Katy Stevens

Trish Lee

Reporter:

Trish Lee

Meet the Open Studios artists

Last year, Katy Stevens was one of just twenty-one artists commissioned to paint a BookBench in Basingstoke, as part of Sitting with Jane, a nationwide celebration of Jane Austen’s life, 200 years after her death. Earlier this year, she was commissioned to paint one of 50 hares for the GoGoHares 2018 Arts Trail , to be held in Norfolk throughout the summer. Katy paints with oils, acrylics and mixed media creating stunning compositions that use vivid colours, textures and finishes to create a distinctive and magical style. With her background in graphic design, her compositions always have a strong sense of design and style and her love of nature and colour are distinctive. Her often large scale pieces contain a rich tapestry of textures and finishes.

She is the creator of ‘Doodles’, a community based art gallery and creative workshop in her local town of Tadley, an ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ of beautiful art and handicrafted goods made by local artists and makers, where she will meet visitors during the scheme, which runs from May 12 to June 3.

Check out her opening times at www.open-studios.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

'Raging cokehead' killed his wife - then rang prostitute, court told

Court

Jail for sex predator who posed as 'Justin Bieber lookalike' to lure victim

court

Stolen bank card used to purchase food after Newbury burglary

Stolen bank card used to purchase food after Newbury burglary

Newbury Racecourse to pull the plug on 'danger' bollards

Newbury Racecourse to pull the plug on 'danger' bollards

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33