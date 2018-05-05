Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Twin babies saved after buggy plunged in to Hungerford canal

Sir AP McCoy and wife Chanelle 'so proud' of staff who helped rescue tots

THEY may be all smiles now – but these four-month-old twins are lucky to be alive after being rescued from the Kennet and Avon Canal.

Marley and Riley Walls were in a double buggy on Hungerford High Street when the brake failed and it fell into the canal.

Their horrified mother, Ellie, jumped in after them and screamed for help as they sank beneath the murky waters, still strapped into their seats.

Among the passers-by who rushed to help pull them out were Fiona Holmes, who is personal assistant to legendary jockey Sir AP McCoy, and 28-year-old Jessica Oliver, who works for his wife, Chanelle.

Chanelle McCoy posted on our front page story on Twitter social media, adding: "We are so very proud of Fiona and Jessica - they bravely saved the lives of these beautiful baby boys after buggy went into canal. What an incredible story." 

Twenty-nine-year-old Ms Walls said: “Those girls are my heroes. They even took the clothes off their own backs.

“They helped save my boys’ lives. 

“Without them, Marley and Riley could be dead.”

Grab a copy of this week's Newbury Weekly News - on sale now - for the full story.

