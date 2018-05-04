Body found at golf course

Fri, 04 May 2018
A BODY has been found at a Newbury golf course.
Thames Valley Police confirmed the grim discovery and said the body was that of a man in his 40s.
A spokesman for the force, Kieren Bushnell, said: "At 8.30am on Tuesday, May 1, officers discovered the body of a man in his forties at Newbury & Crookham Golf Club.
"The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."
The man’s next of kin has been informed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News