Body found at golf course

A BODY has been found at a Newbury golf course.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the grim discovery and said the body was that of a man in his 40s.

A spokesman for the force, Kieren Bushnell, said: "At 8.30am on Tuesday, May 1, officers discovered the body of a man in his forties at Newbury & Crookham Golf Club.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

The man’s next of kin has been informed.