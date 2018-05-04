Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Body found at golf course

Police confirm incident at Newbury & Crookham Golf Club

A BODY has been found at a Newbury golf course.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the grim discovery and said the body was that of a man in his 40s.

A spokesman for the force, Kieren Bushnell, said: "At 8.30am on Tuesday, May 1, officers discovered the body of a man in his forties at Newbury & Crookham Golf Club.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner." 

The man’s next of kin has been informed.

 

Stolen bank card used to purchase food after Newbury burglary

Newbury Racecourse to pull the plug on 'danger' bollards

