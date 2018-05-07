Crafty Craft sets sail under scorching sun

KINTBURY played host to the grand start of one of West Berkshire’s most popular events this morning - on the warmest early May Bank Holiday to date in the South East.

Eleven teams took to the water on the Kennet and Avon canal as Crafty Craft returned for another year.

Schoolchildren and adults boarded their rafts in staggered start times outside the Dundas Arms next to Kintbury Lock on the hottest May Bank Holiday since the weekend was introduced in 1978.

The annual charitable event, organised by the Newbury Round Table, sees craftily constructed rafts travel 5 miles downstream from Kintbury to Victoria Park in Newbury in a race against the clock.

The last team to enter the water were Rafty McRafty, who were overtaken about 300m into the race by a Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue raft, which made a surprise appearance in the 44-year long event.

Firefighters from Newbury were called to rescue a pregnant deer which had been stranded in the canal since yesterday evening.

Families can enjoy amusements, stalls and music in Newbury's Victoria Park until 4pm today (Monday) when the 2018 Crafty Craft winners will be revealed.