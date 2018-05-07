New course record set at Crafty Craft

First annual charity ride out in memory of young Thatcham biker
Mon, 07 May 2018
A CRAFTY Craft team defied record-breaking May Bank Holiday temperatures to set a new course record in the event.
Avid crafters braved the hottest Early Bank Holiday weekend since the holiday was introduced in 1978 as the popular charitable race returned to West Berkshire.
Team Bike To The Future – making its 28th appearance in the event – sailed home first in one hour and 16 minutes to take home the coveted Crafty Craft crown.
Organised by the Newbury Round Table, the event sees constructed crafts travel five miles downstream from Kintbury to Victoria Park in Newbury in a race against the clock.
A total of 11 teams took part in this year's edition, which enjoyed a ‘Back to the 80’s’ fancy dress theme.
Here are the results in full:
Fastest Junior Craft – Friends of Newbury 1st Scouts
Junior Best Dress – Kintbury Krafty Krafters
Fastest Adult – Teddy Bears Pre-School
Fastest All-female Team – Teddy Bears Pre-School
Adult Best Fancy Dress and Best Craft – Duke of Paddles
Fastest Company – SPX Flow Technology
Fastest Pedalled – Bike To The Future
Spirit of Crafty Craft - Swanswell
