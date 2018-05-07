New course record set at Crafty Craft

A CRAFTY Craft team defied record-breaking May Bank Holiday temperatures to set a new course record in the event.

Avid crafters braved the hottest Early Bank Holiday weekend since the holiday was introduced in 1978 as the popular charitable race returned to West Berkshire.

Team Bike To The Future – making its 28th appearance in the event – sailed home first in one hour and 16 minutes to take home the coveted Crafty Craft crown.

Organised by the Newbury Round Table, the event sees constructed crafts travel five miles downstream from Kintbury to Victoria Park in Newbury in a race against the clock.

A total of 11 teams took part in this year's edition, which enjoyed a ‘Back to the 80’s’ fancy dress theme.

Here are the results in full:

Fastest Junior Craft – Friends of Newbury 1st Scouts

Junior Best Dress – Kintbury Krafty Krafters

Fastest Adult – Teddy Bears Pre-School

Fastest All-female Team – Teddy Bears Pre-School

Adult Best Fancy Dress and Best Craft – Duke of Paddles

Fastest Company – SPX Flow Technology

Fastest Pedalled – Bike To The Future

Spirit of Crafty Craft - Swanswell

