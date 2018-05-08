Attempted burglary at Northbrook Street pasty shop

A 23-year-old Newbury man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an attempted break-in of the West Cornwall Pasty Company on Northbrook Street.

Officers were called to the pasty shop at around 7.45pm yesterday after a report that it was being broken into.

On arrival, a man was seen on the roof. A crew from Newbury Fire Station were called to help bring the man down from the top of the building.

He remains in police custody at this time.