Attempted burglary at Northbrook Street pasty shop
Tue, 08 May 2018
A 23-year-old Newbury man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an attempted break-in of the West Cornwall Pasty Company on Northbrook Street.
Officers were called to the pasty shop at around 7.45pm yesterday after a report that it was being broken into.
On arrival, a man was seen on the roof. A crew from Newbury Fire Station were called to help bring the man down from the top of the building.
He remains in police custody at this time.
