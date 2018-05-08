McDonald's in Northbrook Street reopens after £600,000 refurbishment

MCDONALD’S has reopened its Northbrook Street restaurant following a major refurbishment which will “enhance the dining experience”.

Customers will now have the option of having their food delivered to their table after they have ordered it from one of the new self-serve kiosks.

There is a customer lift to take diners up to the first floor and a new play area for children has been installed upstairs.

The kitchen area has been completely transformed too.

The restaurant was closed for three weeks in April while the major renovation, which cost in excess of £600,000, took place.

Franchisee Ross Drake said: “This renovation has been designed to really enhance the dining experience for our customers.”

Newbury MP Richard Benyon cut the ribbon to mark the reopening on Saturday.

Mr Benyon joined other dignitaries, including Newbury mayor and mayoress David and Marion Fenn, to see what changes had been made.