Greenham Trust’s £500k boost for Rosemary Appeal

GREENHAM Trust has donated an additional £500,000 in matched funding to The Rosemary Appeal – bringing its total contribution to the scheme to £1.5m.

The hospital building trust and Newbury Cancer Care Trust have been raising money for theGreenham Trust Wing, a chemotherapy and renal dialysis wing at West Berkshire Community Hospital, since 2016.

The wing is due to open this summer.

The latest donation by the Greenham Trust makes it the largest funder by a significant margin and brings the final target of £4.5m considerably closer.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “We are happy that we’ve been able to provide this additional funding to support this much-needed facility.

“It’s been a pleasure working alongside The Rosemary Appeal team and connecting them with other people who are interested in donating to health charities too.

“Seeing the speed at which this project has progressed is fantastic, but there is still more funding to raise to enable them to reach their target.”

Greenham Trust is match-funding donations made for The Rosemary Appeal through its platform, The Good Exchange, which encourages further funding from the general public, as well as other trusts.

Donations made to The Rosemary Appeal will pay for the building work, essential equipment and staff training for the new wing, which will have 10 units for renal dialysis and a state-of-the-art cancer care centre.

Secretary of Newbury and Thatcham Hospital Building Trust Dr Robert Tayton said: “Put simply, this project would never have gone forward without the donations from Greenham Trust and the use of The Good Exchange – they’ve been absolutely wonderful.

“Together they have a great system of raising money.

“Greenham Trust actually manage the donations and things like gift aid for The Rosemary Appeal too, which has been very helpful.”

The Greenham Trust Wing will make a huge difference for patients and families in Newbury and West Berkshire.

Currently, local patients suffering from advanced illnesses must travel to hospitals in surrounding areas, such as Reading, Oxford and Swindon.

The new wing will reduce the stresses of travelling and will make treatments more convenient for patients and families.