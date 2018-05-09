Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Basingstoke and Deane will be getting a new mayor

BASINGSTOKE and Deane’s new mayor will be sworn into office tomorrow (Thursday) at the full council meeting. 

Sean Keating (Labour, South Ham) takes over from Paul Frankum (Labour, Popley West).

The official mayor-making ceremony will be at the council meeting on May 17.

Mr Keating’s wife Gwen will be taking on the role of mayoress. 

The deputy mayor will be Diane Taylor (Conservative, Oakley and North Waltham,). 

Mr Keating said: “I am delighted to be able to take on the role of mayor and look forward continuing to support the people of Basingstoke and Deane.

“I love talking to people, and that’s why I’ve chosen to support three ‘people’ charities this year – Mencap, Basingstoke NeighbourCare and Naomi House and Jacksplace.

“They cover a whole spectrum of people – from children to the elderly, and those with physical and mental difficulties – and meet the needs of many.”

Mr and Mrs Keating have four children and eight grandchildren, and regularly attend St Joseph’s Church in South Ham, where he was a reader.

He received a special blessing there for becoming mayor.

