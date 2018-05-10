Week in pictures 3rd May - 9th May

Newbury Mayor David Fenn takes aim at the opening of Ping Pong Parlour.

Richard Benyon opens the new look McDonalds in Northbrook Street.

Growing2gether Open Day.

Pangbourne brass band play in Victoria Park bandstand.

Firefighters rescue deer stuck in the canal.

Over the line at the Crafty Craft.

Around the Maypole at Bradfield May Fayre.

For more photos visit http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/p228054526