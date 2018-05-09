'Marrying you was the one of the worst mistakes of my life'

JURORS have been played a series of messages sent by a wife to her husband in the days leading up to her death.

Steven Grainger denies murdering his partner and claims he acted in self defence.

During the trial at Reading Crown Court today, the jury heard dramatic testimony from the late Mrs Grainger herself as voice recordings made in the days before her death rang out in the hushed court room.

In a voice strained with emotion she told her husband: “Unfortunately we are married, which was one of the worst mistake of my life. But I have got to live with it now.

“Selfish little mummy’s boy. You have been absolute hell on Earth. You have ruined my life.”

In another voicemail, she said: “This is just a vicious circle. You should be begging my forgiveness. You are just a spoiled brat.”

In text messages between the two, Mr Grainger’s claimed he had been diagnosed with depression, attracting a scornful reaction from his wife.

She texted back: “Depressed my arse – you are a cokehead that’s what you are.”

In other messages the couple appear to temporarily make up.

But the messages between them ended abruptly upon her death.

Earlier in the trial, the court were told how Mr Grainger battered and strangled his wife to death before coolly ringing his drug dealer.

Forensic evidence showed Mrs Grainger, a 30-year-old mother of two who worked for Triangle Pharmacy in Tilehurst, had been strangled and battered about the head with a blunt object.

Traces of her blood were found on the base of a heavy saucepan.