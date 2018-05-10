Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a senior Conservative councillor has rejected calls from his Lib Dem counterpart to scrap a controversial scheme which will see residents charged £50 to have their green bins collected.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that West Berkshire Council are doing a good job of fixing potholes.

We've got three pages of pictures from this year's Crafty Craft, which saw thousands of people turn up to Victoria Park to enjoy the scorching weather.

There's the latest news on Newbury FC's battle to keep playing football at Faraday Road beyond June and an inspirational story about a blind Thatcham woman walking on the wings of a plane for charity.

Elsewhere, shoppers are targetting Hungerford as they see the town as a soft touch and Thatcham's finest are recognised at the town's Civic Awards ceremony.

We've got a special pull-out previewing Thatcham Town FC's big game at Wembley on May 20. 

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

