Newbury town centre pub reopens

THE DOLPHIN Pub in Newbury has reopened for business following a complete transformation.

The venue on Bartholomew Street has undergone a £500k refurbishment by Heineken’s pub business Star Pubs & Bars and local pub operators, Buff & Bear Saloons.

The Dolphin had been closed since May 2017 and work began in January this year to transform and preserve the listed building.

Drinkers can now take advantage of the venue’s own retro bar, The Bartholomew, with its traditional pew seating, a snug with card tables and board games, as well as fireside armchairs and a 15 foot-long velvet sofa in the pub’s saloon.

Another designated space, The Fish Tank, will host activities like food, wine and ale tastings as well as classes in cocktail making and drawing.

For those wanting a more gastronomic experience, there is a 40-seater light and airy botanic-themed garden room which opens onto the terrace where there are more tables for alfresco dining.

A revamped menu boasts a varied range of healthy light meals and mains, from buttered leeks and crab on toasted rye to spatchcock chicken and moules marinière.

The Dolphin will be open from 10am, when it will serve coffee from Southampton-based artisan roaster, Mozzo.

Its closing time is 11pm on weekdays and at midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

See next week’s edition of the Newbury Weekly News for more details about the pub’s reopening.