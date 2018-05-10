Sunday's chilli festival will be hot stuff

NEWBURY will have the hottest ticket in West Berkshire this weekend when the town welcomes its very own chilli festival.

The event, run in a joint collaboration between the award-winning Oxfordshire chilli festival and Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), will be held in the Market Place between 11am and 4pm on Sunday.

The festival will boast an array of street food and artisan traders across 50 different stalls, with seeds, plants and sauces available to buy.

A selection of gourmet treats and street food from around the world will also feature, from US barbecue to Mexican, Nepalese dumplings, Thai, Indian and more.

Other traders will be selling everything from breads, cakes, cheeses and artisan bacon to Mexican handicrafts and fair trade clothing.

Churros and Dutch pancakes are among other delicious delights to satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

Rah Rah’s Gin Bar and its vintage caravan will be on hand with a choice of 26 gins to wash down any spices and guests can enjoy live music from Radio 1Xtra favourite Zaia, along with several other bands.

The festival will also see local company Djkit.com launch its new DJ experience workshop, inviting guests to get behind the decks and learn from the experts.

There will also be trampolines for children, face-painting and old-fashioned fairground side shows, including hook-a-duck.

At 3pm there will also be a chilli-eating contest, hosted by chilli cultivator expert The Wiltshire Chilli Farm, Melksham, to test Newbury’s mettle.

The competition will see Shahina Waseem battle it out against the toughest locals.

Ms Waseem, dubbed the ‘UK Chilli Queen’ is unbeaten in 23 chilli-eating competitions

Hardcore chilli contestants who wish to challenge her can enter by emailing yummyeventsuk@gmail.com