Marathon man to return to Park House school

A MAN who completed a mammoth 401 marathons in as many days will be lacing up to join runners at Park House this Sunday for the school’s annual charity run.

Ben Smith, who raised more than £330,000 for charity during his epic challenge, will join pupils on the start line on Sunday, May 13 for the event.

It will be a fitting return to the Newbury school for Mr Smith - dubbed ‘the 401 runner’ - who used Park House as a starting point for one his marathons.

Mr Smith embarked on his gargantuan mission to run 401 marathons in 401 days on the September 1 2015 to raise funds for two children anti-bullying charities, Stonewall and Kidscape.

His achievements inspired thousands of people to run, make a change and to speak out against bullying.

Park House’s charity run is part of the family fun day, with face painting, a bouncy castle, a dog show and a BBQ all available for guests to enjoy.

Sponsored by Connect Electrical Wholesale, the event is being organised by Park House School Association (PHSA) in association with Newbury Runners to raise money for the PHSA and the 401 Foundation, which was founded by Mr Smith himself.

The 401 Foundation is a grant-based foundation that supports grass root projects and individuals in building confidence and self-esteem along with tackling mental health and self-development issues, across all age groups.

With events of 200m for toddlers, 2K for children, and 5k and 10k for adults, there are events for all the family, whatever your level of fitness.

For those who fancy dressing up, the day will also feature a new mascot fun run.

Visit http://www.parkhouseschool.org/charityrun and follow the link to sign up today.