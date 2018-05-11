Town Council to address Sandleford proposals on Monday evening

NEWBURY Town Council will hold a special meeting next week to respond to the latest planning applications submitted for the proposed Sandleford Park development.

The meeting will allow the planning and highways committee to respond to the recent plans for the 2,000-home site, which were resubmitted last month by developers Bloor Homes and Donnington New Homes.

Bloor has applied to build up to 1,000 new homes, while Donnington New Homes wants to build up to 500 homes on land under its control.

The proposals also include two new schools, access roads from Monks Lane and Warren Road, sports pitches, a community centre, a new home for local charity Swings and Smiles and a country park.

The meeting will be held on Monday, May 14, at Newbury Town Hall at 7.30pm.

It follows a public presentation held on May 3, at Newbury Rugby Club, where local residents had the opportunity to question the developers on the proposals.

The chairman of the town council’s planning and highways committee, Anthony Pick (Con, St John’s), said that the presentation evening gave the town council a better understanding of residents’ concerns in the area.

The points raised in the meeting will be considered when the town council formulates its response.

Members of the public are invited to attend the next meeting and those who want to should contact the town council to register their interest.

You can do so by calling (01635) 35486 or emailing kym.heasman@newbury.gov.uk.

Speakers will have five minutes to address their concerns to the committee and six speakers will be heard on each application.

Those who have already registered to speak will receive preference and the rest of the available spaces will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.