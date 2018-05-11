Four-day rail closure next week

ANOTHER rail ‘blockade’ will hit West Berkshire from Monday morning to Thursday night as work to upgrade the line continues.

Network Rail is electrifying the route between Reading and Newbury, which will allow Great Western Railways to run new Electrostar trains direct between Newbury and London.

In order to do this, buses will replace train services between Pewsey and Theale next week.

Trains will still operate from Theale to Reading.

The next closure scheduled is for Saturday, June 2, to Thursday, June 7. Further closures are planned for June 9 to 10; July 9 to 12; July 16 to August 5; August 28 to 30; October 8 to 11; and November 19 to 22.

Long-distance services from London Paddington to Devon and Cornwall will continue to operate, but will be diverted, adding up to 50 minutes to journey times.

Some train departure times will also be changed, and passengers are advised to check beforehand.

For further information, visit www.GWR.com/Newbury2018