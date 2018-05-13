Three-legged friend just loves to chill

THREE-legged Bambi is looking for a home to call her own.

The 11-month-old crossbreed can often be found snoozing behind reception ‘helping out’ as she loves to be around people.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Bambi is looking for a fairly active, but quiet, calm home.

“She has some great basic training and good house manners, but would benefit from training classes once she has settled into her new home.

“Bambi will need her new owners to be around for a majority of the day to start.

“She loves to be with you, chilling out while you work; she’s been a joy and great fun to have in the office with us and all the staff visit her for cuddles.

“Bambi could live with another dog and with sensible children aged eight years and over.

“She is such a beautiful girl, who has so much love and potential to give to the right home.”

If you are interested in giving Bambi a new start and home, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk