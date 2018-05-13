Couple to cycle length of France for Rosemary Appeal

A HUSBAND and wife will cycle the length of France in aid of The Rosemary Appeal.

John and Lorraine Murrell, who co-own Newbury-based marketing agency Industry, will cycle an average 70 miles a day, with more than 65,000ft of climbing.

Along the way they are helping to raise £4.5m to build a renal dialysis and cancer unit at The Greenham Trust Wing at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The couple will start their mammoth journey in Caen on May 18 and will face several long climbs through the Massif Central and the Ardèche before tackling the legendary Mont Ventoux, with a finish-line in Nice.

Mrs Murrell said: “The weather hasn’t been great for getting ‘hours in the saddle’ – hopefully it will be kinder in France.

“This cycle will be tough, but nothing compared to the challenge faced by those fighting those life-threatening illnesses.”

Her husband added: “This trip is hardcore. I have been cycling for a few years, but Lorraine is ‘in at the deep end’.

“The Rosemary Appeal is such a great project and one close to our hearts.

“Anything we can raise should mean local patients will be able to receive the care they need closer to home, making their lives that bit easier.”

You can donate online at www.justgiving.com/channel-to-the-med