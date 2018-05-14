TODAY is the last chance to have your say on plans to regenerate Greenham Business Park.

A Local Development Order (LDO), scheduled for a period of 25 years, has been prepared for the former military airbase, which is the largest strategic employment site in West Berkshire.

An LDO provides planning permission for specific classes of development within a defined area, allowing greater flexibility over how and where new buildings can be developed.

A streamlined planning process to boost economic growth, the LDO will allow a mix of business and ‘complimentary uses’ to help the continued regeneration of the site.

Complementary uses include strictly limited amounts of small-scale retail, car sales and leisure uses.

The plans, prepared by West Berkshire Council’s planning offices and the park operator, Greenham Trust, focus on traditional business uses, including offices, research and development, industrial uses and storage distribution.

The draft LDO will be presented to council members in July, to consider its final option.

For more information about the LDO and to submit your views via the public consultation, visit http://info.westberks.gov.uk/article/35162