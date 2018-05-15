Travellers set up camp on Stroud Green again

A GROUP of travellers descended on Stroud Green late last night (Monday).

The group of about 10 caravans and various cars set up on the green. In August 2017 travellers were on the green for six days costing an estimated £2,000 to taxpayers.

West Berkshire Council placed bollards around the green in 2014 in a bid to protect the green from travellers.

Greenham Parish Council chairman Julian Swift Hook said: "I was in contact with the police immediately, and the police attended very quickly.

"I received updates throughout the evening, and this morning West Berks Council officers will attend to put in motion the process of removing the travellers.

"I will be in touch with both the police and the Council (as landowners) throughout the day, but meanwhile, if anyone experiences any problems, please contact the police on 101, quoting "ref 1383 of 14/5/2018.

"It's disappointing that the bollards around Stroud Green have proved ineffective once again.

"Once the travellers have left I will be pressing West Berks Council for a full review of the maintenance of the bollards to try to ensure that it doesn't happen again."

West Berkshire Council said: "The council has served a Direction Order under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act giving the travellers the required notice to move on by Thursday morning.

"If this does not happen, the council will need to lodge a complaint with the Magistrates Court."

More caravans arrived on Stroud Green this morning and others have parked up on land at the junction of Greenham Road and Pinchington Lane.