Anti-social behaviour rears again in Lambourn

DRUG dealing, egg throwing and criminal damage to a listed wall are symptoms of a recent outbreak of anti-social behaviour in Lambourn.

One villager, who asked not to be named, said: “They’re getting away with it as there’s no police presence in our village and it takes half an hour to arrive.

“The youths torment the locals and even a police community support officer got pelted with eggs.

“They’re down Three Post Lane into the early hours, dealing drugs and making noise.”

Another villager posted on social media: “Well, it’s started again.

“In the last two weeks another five stones have been removed from the wall.

“I had to call the police at 1am as they were making a heck of a noise and I could hear them scraping at the wall again.

“I switched on the outside light, which in the past has encouraged them to move on but last night seemed to encourage them to post things through the letter box and make even more noise.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “There’s been a problem with anti-social behaviour in the village for years, but recently it’s been getting worse again.

“We need more CCTV.

“It’s our market square and we should reclaim it.”

Others said they had reported their concerns to the parish council, which was due to hold its annual general meeting last night (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, anti-social behaviour can be reported to the neighbourhood police team via the non-emergency 101 number.

Alternatively, the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.