Man sustains 'potentially serious' injuries in Cold Ash collision

A cyclist has sustained potentially serious chest injuries following a collision in Cold Ash yesterday (Tuesday).

The 46-year-old man also suffered a lower leg injury in the crash, which involved a lorry in Collaroy Road.

South Central Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12.48pm and sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the TVAA emergency response vehicle to the scene.

After initial treatment, the cyclist was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, for further assessment and treatment.

The road was closed until 4.30pm.