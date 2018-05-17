Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, what now for Kennet Shopping Centre? 

In other news, a 12-bed hotel could be built on the former Greenham air base. 

Meanwhile, a court has heard how a man killed his wife, claiming self-defence. 

Elsewhere, town councillors have objected to plans for the future of football in Newbury. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

