Meet the Thatcham Town players
Wed, 16 May 2018
THE Thatcham Town footballers have already created history this season as they prepare for the FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
As well as this, the Kingfishers have reached the final of two other cup competitions and won the Hellenic League whilst setting a record of 40-games unbeaten.
Ahead of Sunday's showdown with Stockton Town, here's a little bit about each squad player.
Chris Rackley
Age: 25
Occupation: Sales
Years at Thatcham: 4
Favourite footballer: Steven Gerrard
Previous Club: Abingdon United
Curtis Angell
Age: 26
Occupation: Carpenter
Years at Thatcham: 2
Favourite footballer: Ashley Cole
Previous Club: Totton
Tom Moran
Age: 26
Occupation: Decorator
Years at Thatcham: 6
Favourite footballer: Eden Hazard
Previous Club: Slough Town
Gareth Thomas
Age: 32
Occupation: Roofer
Years at Thatcham: 15 (all together)
Favourite footballer: Sergio Ramos
Previous Club: Hungerford Town
Tom Browne
Age: 26
Occupation: Sports Coach
Years at Thatcham: 7
Favourite footballer: Lionel Messi
Previous Club: None
Babz Jarra
Age: 26
Occupation: Health
Years at Thatcham: 1
Favourite footballer: Ronaldo
Previous Club: Windsor
Michael Miller
Age: 22
Occupation: Engineer
Years at Thatcham: 1 & 1/2 years
Favourite footballer: Thierry Henry
Previous Club: Winchester
Lewis Brownhill
Age: 30
Occupation: RAF Engineer
Years at Thatcham: 2
Favourite footballer: David Silva
Previous Club: Kidlington
Harrison Bayley
Age: 28
Occupation: Thames Water
Years at Thatcham: 1
Favourite footballer: Thierry Henry
Previous Club: Binfield
Joe Blount
Age: 24
Occupation: Sports Coach
Years at Thatcham: 1
Favourite footballer: Frank Lampard
Previous Club: Flackwell Heath
Harry Grant
Age: 24
Occupation: Social Media
Years at Thatcham: 1
Favourite footballer: Ronaldinho
Previous Club: Hayes & Yeading
Jordan Francis Brown
Age: 26
Occupation: Warehouse
Years at Thatcham: ½ a year
Favourite footballer: Ronaldo
Previous Club: Marlow
Dan Rapley
Age: 31
Occupation: Warehouse manager
Years at Thatcham: 1
Favourite footballer: Andrei Kanchelskis
Previous Club: Flackwell Heath
Tom Melledew (captain)
Age: 32
Occupation: Roofer
Years at Thatcham: 10 (all together)
Favourite footballer: Steven Gerrard
Previous Club: Wantage
Ashleigh James (vice captain)
Age: 27
Position: Midfielder
Occupation: Air-conditioner engineer
Years at Thatcham: 2
Favourite footballer: Zinedine Zidane
Previous Club: Flackwell Heath
Jemel Johnson
Age: 31
Occupation: Private Banker
Years at Thatcham: 4
Favourite footballer: John Barnes
Previous Club: Binfield
Ekow Elliott
Age: 27
Occupation: Sports Coach
Years at Thatcham: 1
Favourite footballer: Ronaldinho
Previous Club: Blackfield & Langley
Lamin Sankoh
Age: 25
Occupation: Insurance Broker
Years at Thatcham: 1
Favourite footballer: Andres Iniesta
Previous Club: Highmoor Ibis
Ross Cook
Age: 26
Occupation: Landscaper
Years at Thatcham: 1
Favourite footballer: Gianfranco Zola
Previous Club: Hartley Witney
Gavin James
Age: 29
Occupation: Sports Developer
Years at Thatcham: ½ a year
Favourite footballer: Thierry Henry
Previous Club: Slough Town
Shane Cooper-Clark
Age: 25
Occupation: Roofer
Years at Thatcham: 3
Favourite footballer: Lionel Messi
Previous Club: Bracknell Town
Liam Ferdinand
Years at Thatcham: 1
Previous Club: Bracknell Town
