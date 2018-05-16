Meet the Thatcham Town players

THE Thatcham Town footballers have already created history this season as they prepare for the FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

As well as this, the Kingfishers have reached the final of two other cup competitions and won the Hellenic League whilst setting a record of 40-games unbeaten.

Ahead of Sunday's showdown with Stockton Town, here's a little bit about each squad player.

Goalkeeper

Chris Rackley

Age: 25

Occupation: Sales

Years at Thatcham: 4

Favourite footballer: Steven Gerrard

Previous Club: Abingdon United

Defenders

Curtis Angell

Age: 26

Occupation: Carpenter

Years at Thatcham: 2

Favourite footballer: Ashley Cole

Previous Club: Totton

Tom Moran

Age: 26

Occupation: Decorator

Years at Thatcham: 6

Favourite footballer: Eden Hazard

Previous Club: Slough Town

Gareth Thomas

Age: 32

Occupation: Roofer

Years at Thatcham: 15 (all together)

Favourite footballer: Sergio Ramos

Previous Club: Hungerford Town

Tom Browne

Age: 26

Occupation: Sports Coach

Years at Thatcham: 7

Favourite footballer: Lionel Messi

Previous Club: None

Babz Jarra

Age: 26

Occupation: Health

Years at Thatcham: 1

Favourite footballer: Ronaldo

Previous Club: Windsor

Michael Miller

Age: 22

Occupation: Engineer

Years at Thatcham: 1 & 1/2 years

Favourite footballer: Thierry Henry

Previous Club: Winchester

Lewis Brownhill

Age: 30

Occupation: RAF Engineer

Years at Thatcham: 2

Favourite footballer: David Silva

Previous Club: Kidlington

Midfielders

Harrison Bayley

Age: 28

Occupation: Thames Water

Years at Thatcham: 1

Favourite footballer: Thierry Henry

Previous Club: Binfield

Joe Blount

Age: 24

Occupation: Sports Coach

Years at Thatcham: 1

Favourite footballer: Frank Lampard

Previous Club: Flackwell Heath

Harry Grant

Age: 24

Occupation: Social Media

Years at Thatcham: 1

Favourite footballer: Ronaldinho

Previous Club: Hayes & Yeading

Jordan Francis Brown

Age: 26

Occupation: Warehouse

Years at Thatcham: ½ a year

Favourite footballer: Ronaldo

Previous Club: Marlow

Dan Rapley

Age: 31

Occupation: Warehouse manager

Years at Thatcham: 1

Favourite footballer: Andrei Kanchelskis

Previous Club: Flackwell Heath

Tom Melledew (captain)

Age: 32

Occupation: Roofer

Years at Thatcham: 10 (all together)

Favourite footballer: Steven Gerrard

Previous Club: Wantage

Ashleigh James (vice captain)

Age: 27

Position: Midfielder

Occupation: Air-conditioner engineer

Years at Thatcham: 2

Favourite footballer: Zinedine Zidane

Previous Club: Flackwell Heath

Jemel Johnson

Age: 31

Occupation: Private Banker

Years at Thatcham: 4

Favourite footballer: John Barnes

Previous Club: Binfield

Ekow Elliott

Age: 27

Occupation: Sports Coach

Years at Thatcham: 1

Favourite footballer: Ronaldinho

Previous Club: Blackfield & Langley

Lamin Sankoh

Age: 25

Occupation: Insurance Broker

Years at Thatcham: 1

Favourite footballer: Andres Iniesta

Previous Club: Highmoor Ibis

Strikers

Ross Cook

Age: 26

Occupation: Landscaper

Years at Thatcham: 1

Favourite footballer: Gianfranco Zola

Previous Club: Hartley Witney

Gavin James

Age: 29

Occupation: Sports Developer

Years at Thatcham: ½ a year

Favourite footballer: Thierry Henry

Previous Club: Slough Town

Shane Cooper-Clark

Age: 25

Occupation: Roofer

Years at Thatcham: 3

Favourite footballer: Lionel Messi

Previous Club: Bracknell Town

Liam Ferdinand

Years at Thatcham: 1

Previous Club: Bracknell Town