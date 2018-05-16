Vote for your favourite business in West Berkshire

WEST Berkshire businesses have been nominated for awards and people have until tomorrow to vote for their favourite.

The Muddy Stiletto awards celebrate the best businesses across several counties and a number of West Berkshire businesses are in the running for this year’s

awards.

Visit https://muddystilettos.co.uk/ for more information and to register your vote.

The local nominations ares:

Best café: Harrisons Coffee, Newbury; Pineapple Café, Thatcham; Flowerpot Café, Newbury.

Best Art Gallery: Pineapple Palace.

Best Bar: The Newbury; West Berkshire Brewery tap room.

Best beauty salon: Calmingales Beauty, Yattendon.

Best book shop: Hungerford Bookshop; Shoemakers, Newbury; Waterstones, Newbury.

Best boutique stay: Dundas Arms, Kintbury; The Royal Oak, Yattendon.

Best day spa: The Vineyard, Stockcross.

Best destination pub: The Blackbird, Bagnor; The Newbury; The Bladebone, Chapel Row.

Best family attraction: Bucklebury Farm Park.

Best farm shop/deli: Casey Fields Farmshop, Ashampstead; Cobbs Farm Shop, Hungerford; Cook and Butcher, Thatcham; Saddleback Farm Shop, Brightwalton.

Best florist: Sarah Styles, Hungerford; White Horse Flower Company, Newbury; Willow and Blooms, Newbury.

Best gift shop: The Corner Shop, Woolhampton.

Best hair salon: Julian’s Hair Salon, Newbury; Sarah Riggott Hairdressing, Newbury; Pineapple Salon, Thatcham.

Best interior store: L Interiors, Chapel Row; Shabby Barn, Yattendon; Turtle Dove Living, Newbury.

Best jewellery store: Limezest jewellery, Newbury.

Local food and drink producer: West Berkshire Brewery.

Favourite photographer: Bexboater photography, Thatcham.

Best restaurant: Henry and Joe’s, Newbury; The Woodspeen.

Best theatre or arts venue: The Watermill; The Corn Exchange, Newbury.

Best wine merchant: Grape Smith, Hungerford; Inn at Home, Newbury; SJ Wines, Newbury.

Best Women’s Store: B The Lifestyle Shop, Newbury; Fifi and Moose, Newbury; Jax Jeans, Hungerford.