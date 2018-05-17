Witnesses to serious Cold Ash collision being sought

WITNESSES to a collision in Cold Ash, which left a man with serious chest injuries, are being sought by police.

The collision, which involved a red DAF Drop side HGV, occurred at the junction of Cold Ash Hill and Collaroy Road at 12.50pm on Tuesday, May 15.

The 46-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains.

The injured man's next of kin have been informed and no arrests have been made.

Investigating officer Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Joint Operations Unit for roads policing, said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any drivers who were in the area at the time who may have captured the incident on dash-cam, to make contact with police.

"Unfortunately, the cyclist has sustained some serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 'URN 596 15/5', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.