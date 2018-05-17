Robinson delighted with Thatcham support ahead of Wembley showdown

DANNY Robinson admitted that it’s an ‘unbelievable’ feeling to have nearly 5,000 Thatcham Town supporters making the trip to Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Kingfishers are just three days away from the biggest game in their history as they get set to face Stockton Town in the FA Vase final.

Thatcham are expected to be cheered on by 5,000 fans on Sunday and Robinson can’t believe how far the club has come.

He said: “It’s unbelievable. When we started here, we had no way near that level of support.

“I know the Vase has caused a lot of interest and winning the Hellenic League has also helped.”

The Thatcham boss also feels that the current supporters can help his club next season.

He said: “I genuinely believe that we have supporters coming down now who will be with us in the southern league.”

Thatcham’s director of football Stuart Bailey is delighted that Thatcham are starting to become recognised because of their success this season.

He said: “For a club like us, one of the most important things is to be recognised, but getting to Wembley is huge – I think 90 per cent of us are still pinching ourselves.

“Getting people through the gates is the hardest thing but we’ve got a fantastic squad.”

In their final game before the Wembley showdown, Thatcham drew 1-1 with Southern Premier League outfit Basingstoke Town – where they were also presented with the Hellenic League title.

Robinson said: “It’s good to give people minutes and to have a look at a couple of things.

“We have no injuries and a full squad to pick from to give us the best chance of winning the FA Vase.”

Thatcham have had an unbelievable season with a trip to Wembley, a league title, a 40-game unbeaten record and two cup finals appearances.

Despite suffering defeat in their two previous cup finals against Binfield and Bracknell Town, Robinson knows his side have the capability of winning this one.

He said: “I know my lads on any day will give anyone a game.

“I know we’ve lost the last two finals, but I think we’re going to die trying to win this one.”