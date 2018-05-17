Royal wedding role for John Warren's granddaughter

The two-year-old granddaughter of the Queen's racing manager, John Warren, has been given a starring role in this weekend's royal wedding.

Zalie Warren is a goddaughter of Prince Harry, and will be the youngest bridesmaid at the ceremony on Saturday.

She is the daughter of Jake Warren, who is an old school friend of the Prince from Eton, and his wife Zoe.

Zalie will join Prince Harry's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the bridal party. The Duchess of Cambridge, who grew up in Bucklebury and gave birth to her third child last month, is expected to be close at hand to her children.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were both involved in the wedding of their aunt, Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at Englefield last May.

Other bridesmaids are Florence van Cutsem, Remi and Rylan Litt, and Ivy Mulroney. The page boys are Jasper Dyer and Brian and John Mulroney.

Jake and his father John run Highclere Stud together.

Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windosr on Saturday, May 19.

The ceremony will take place at midday and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows.

At 1pm the couple will travel around Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage, before returning to St George's Hall up the Long Walk.