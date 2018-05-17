Follow the FA Vase final at Wembley with Newbury Today

ON Sunday afternoon, we'll be bringing you LIVE updates from Wembley Stadium as Thatcham Town face Stockton Town in the 2018 FA Vase final.

We'll be running a LIVE BLOG on our website for those who are unable to make the final or watch the game on television.

The blog will go live at about 11:30 on Sunday and we'll have team news, match action images and updates throughout the afternoon at the national stadium.

The link to our blog will also be available on our Facebook page as well as our two Twitter accounts; Newbury Today and Newbury Today Sport.

Please keep an eye on our social media pages over the next few days to get you ready for the eagerly anticipated clash in London.