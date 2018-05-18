Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in A4 collision

Thames Valley Police appeal for witnesses after the incident in Sulhamstead this morning

Sarah Bosley

Sarah Bosley

A man has sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision on the A4 this morning.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses to the incident in Sulhamstead, which happened at around 9.15am.

Officers were called to the scene at the junction with Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill following a collision involving a black Nissan Juke and a pedestrian.

The male pedestrian has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and his next of kin has been informed.

The male driver of the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Chris Ruff, from the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision, or either the man or the Nissan prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101, quoting reference 299 18/05 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.

