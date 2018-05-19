Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Smudge and Kipper looking for a new home

SMUDGE and Kipper are 12-year-old spaniel-cross-Labradors who came into the Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre as a bonded pair and would love to find a home together.

This dynamic duo are still active and enjoy walks – and they certainly do not look or act 12.

They enjoy their sleeping time, but they equally love their walks and playing.

Rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “They would enjoy a quieter home with calm owners who are happy to give them time to settle.

“Once settled, they could potentially be left for a few hours, they have good basic training and good basic house manners.

“Smudge and Kipper are great companions once they get to know you. They are very loving and, when given the time to settle, they let their charming personalities shine through.

“Smudge and Kipper would like to be the only pets in the home.

“They would prefer an adult-only home as they would like a quieter life with limited visitors.

“These boys are very sweet, they love the chilled-out easy life.

“As long as there is food involved they are happy.”

