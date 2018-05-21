Thatcham man who brutally beat his mother breaks restraining order

A THATCHAM man who terrorised and brutalised his elderly mother has broken a restraining order designed to protect her.

Previously, Heather Hodgson had told the crown court judge who jailed her son: “I know he will keep coming round even if I have a restraining order.

“I think if I stay here he will end up killing me. I know he will always keep coming back.”

On Friday, May 4, 53-year-old James Hodgson, of Rosemary Gardens, Thatcham, was back in the dock – for breaking the order.

Last month, Hodgson was briefly jailed.

The court had heard how neighbours called police after hearing screams coming from his 73-year-old mother’s home.

Police found her bruised and weeping and in a victim impact statement read to the court, she indicated the incident was not an isolated one and said: “I was scared for my life.”

Hodgson admitted assaulting his mother, thereby causing her actual bodily harm, on February 5.

In addition to the jail sentence, Judge Ian Grainger made a restraining order designed to prevent Hodgson from contacting his mother either directly or indirectly and from going to Beech Walk.

But at the latest hearing, at Reading Magistrates’ Court, Hodgson admitted breaching the order by contacting his mother and going to her home on April 30.

Magistrates bailed Mr Hodgson while pre-sentence reports are prepared.

Meanwhile the restraining order, which will last indefinitely, remains in place under the same terms.