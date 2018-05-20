See how the action unfolded as Thatcham won the FA Vase

Thanks for following our live blog this afternoon, we'll have more reaction and plenty of pictures in next week's NWN edition.

IT'S OVER! THATCHAM TOWN ARE FA VASE WINNERS

90 | There will be five minutes of added time...

88 | It's corner after corner for Stockton Town as they continue to press for an equaliser. The Kingfishers still lead 1-0.

80 | Stockton are pushing for the equaliser, Jarra has just cleared an effort away from goal. It's attack against defence at the moment.

65 | OFF THE BAR! Gavin James fires his shot off the woodwork which almost bounced over the line.

56 | Two glorious chances for Thatcham. Gavin James meets a cross from Elliott but his flick at the near post falls straight to Arthur, while Cooper-Clark tests the Stockton keeper with a powerful left foot shot.

HALF TIME: STOCKTON TOWN 0-1 THATCHAM TOWN

44 | Cooper-Clark volleys his effort at goal and forces a strong save from Arthur. The Thatcham striker's initial free-kick was blocked before he powered his shot at goal.

40 | A free kick from the right finds Moran but his header can't generate enough power to create a powerful chance.

30 | The Kingfishers have the momentum in this cup final as they search for a second goal this afternoon. Tom Melledew has been dominating possession in the middle of the park for Thatcham.

20 | GOAL FOR THATCHAM! Shane Cooper-Clark converts his penalty after Jordan Brown was brought down in the box.

15 | Chance for Stockton. Woodhouse went through on goal and chipped the ball over Rackley but Jarra picked up the loose ball before any other damage was done.

10 | It's been a cagey opening 10 minutes here at the national stadium as both sides have created little opportunities.

STOCKTON TEAM: Michael Arthur; Joe Carter, James Ward, Nathan Mulligan, Dale Mulligan; Tom Coulthard (c), Kevin Hayes Fred Woodhouse, Jamie Owens, James Risbrough, Chris Stockton.

THATCHAM TEAM: Chris Rackley; Lewis Brownhill, Curtis Angell, Babz Jarra, Tom Moran; Harrison Bayley, Tom Melledew (c), Jordan Brown, Ekow Elliott; Shane Cooper-Clark, Gavin James.

Welcome to Wembley Stadium for the FA Vase final between Stockton Town and Thatcham Town.