See how the action unfolded as Thatcham won the FA Vase

Sun, 20 May 2018
IT'S OVER! THATCHAM TOWN ARE FA VASE WINNERS
90 | There will be five minutes of added time...
88 | It's corner after corner for Stockton Town as they continue to press for an equaliser. The Kingfishers still lead 1-0.
80 | Stockton are pushing for the equaliser, Jarra has just cleared an effort away from goal. It's attack against defence at the moment.
65 | OFF THE BAR! Gavin James fires his shot off the woodwork which almost bounced over the line.
56 | Two glorious chances for Thatcham. Gavin James meets a cross from Elliott but his flick at the near post falls straight to Arthur, while Cooper-Clark tests the Stockton keeper with a powerful left foot shot.
HALF TIME: STOCKTON TOWN 0-1 THATCHAM TOWN
44 | Cooper-Clark volleys his effort at goal and forces a strong save from Arthur. The Thatcham striker's initial free-kick was blocked before he powered his shot at goal.
40 | A free kick from the right finds Moran but his header can't generate enough power to create a powerful chance.
30 | The Kingfishers have the momentum in this cup final as they search for a second goal this afternoon. Tom Melledew has been dominating possession in the middle of the park for Thatcham.
20 | GOAL FOR THATCHAM! Shane Cooper-Clark converts his penalty after Jordan Brown was brought down in the box.
15 | Chance for Stockton. Woodhouse went through on goal and chipped the ball over Rackley but Jarra picked up the loose ball before any other damage was done.
10 | It's been a cagey opening 10 minutes here at the national stadium as both sides have created little opportunities.
STOCKTON TEAM: Michael Arthur; Joe Carter, James Ward, Nathan Mulligan, Dale Mulligan; Tom Coulthard (c), Kevin Hayes Fred Woodhouse, Jamie Owens, James Risbrough, Chris Stockton.
THATCHAM TEAM: Chris Rackley; Lewis Brownhill, Curtis Angell, Babz Jarra, Tom Moran; Harrison Bayley, Tom Melledew (c), Jordan Brown, Ekow Elliott; Shane Cooper-Clark, Gavin James.
Welcome to Wembley Stadium for the FA Vase final between Stockton Town and Thatcham Town.
