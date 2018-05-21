Knuckle duster-wearing driver threatens motorist in Newbury road rage offence

A knuckle duster wearing motorist threatened to punch another driver in a road rage incident in Newbury.

Thames Valley Police said that the male driver of a black Mini got out of the vehicle in stationary traffic and approached another driver at the Robin Hood roundabout traffic lights and Western Avenue.

The man walked up to the victim's car window and threatened to punch them, while shouting abuse and swearing, before walking back to his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his late 20s to early 30's, 5'9"- 5'10" tall and of a slim build, with short mousey brown hair.

He was wearing jeans and a jumper.

The offence took place at 2.30pm on Wednesday, May 16 at the Robin Hood Roundabout, between the A4 to Hungerford and the A339 in Newbury.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101 quoting crime reference number 43180147836.