Cooper-Clark fires Kingfishers to FA Vase triumph

The striker converted a first half penalty as Thatcham beat Stockton 1-0 at Wembley

THATCHAM Town created more history on Sunday afternoon as they beat Stockton Town 1-0 to win the FA Vase at Wembley Stadium.

Shane Cooper-Clark scored his 62nd goal of the season from the penalty spot as one goal was enough to bring the prestigious trophy back to Berkshire.

The Kingfishers had control for the majority of the contest at the national stadium and had a number of chances in the second half to kill the game off.

However Danny Robinson's men stood firm when they needed to be as they held off any threat from Stockton to seal this memorable win.

Thatcham were cheered on by around 5,000 supporters at Wembley and they certainly played their part in this historic moment for the club.

A full match report, match reaction and images will all be available in this week's copy of the Newbury Weekly News - which is out on Thursday.

