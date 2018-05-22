Last chance to enter Newbury's annual 10k race on Sunday

TODAY is your last chance to register for Newbury's annual 10k race this Sunday.

Newbury-based IT service provider Roc Technologies, together with The Good Exchange, has taken over from Bayer, which has sponsored the event for the last 10 years.

The race will start at 10am from the town’s Market Place, with runners being waved off by the Town Mayor, Councillor Margo Payne and West Berkshire Council chairman, Carol Jackson-Doerge.

Participants will run around streets, woodland and canal footpaths before returning along Craven Road and Bartholomew Street to the Market Place where they will receive a well-earned medal and goodies.

Junior participants will take part in shorter races over 900 metres and 1.5 km respectively, prior to the 10k race.

The 900-metre race will begin at 9.10am while the 1.5k route for 11-15 year-olds will start at 9.20am, before the event ends with a trophy presentation at 11.40am.

Last year, more than 1,000 runners took part.

To enter the race, visit https://www.entryhub.co.uk/2018-roc-newbury-10k