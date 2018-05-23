Bid for new pub in Tadley

A NEW pub and restaurant could be coming to Tadley.

Plans have been submitted by Marstons Inns and Taverns to build the pub on Three Corner Plantation, the 2.51-acre parcel of wooded land opposite the Shell garage and Subway.

The application proposes the construction of a 150-cover restaurant/pub and a three-bedroomed manager’s flat.

Outside will include play areas for children, a dining area and car park providing parking for 61 vehicles on the vacant site on Burghfield Road/Aldermaston Road.

The planning statement, produced by Lichfields, says: “In the case of Tadley, the facility will be situated to cater for locally arising expenditure, local business trade, as well as car-borne customers already on the highway network.

“The proposal will result in the creation of about 22 full-time and 26 part-time jobs.”

Marstons PLC had looked at other sites in the area, including Thatcham town centre, The Parade in Tadley and opposite the Fox and Hounds pub.

To view the planning application, visit the planning section of West Berkshire Council’s website and type in the reference number 18/00954/OUTD.

A decision is due to be made by West Berkshire Council on Wednesday, June 20.