Concerns for welfare of missing Army veteran

CONCERN is growing for a veteran from the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment who has now been missing for more than 48 hours.

Daniel Johnston, 35, was last seen on the morning of Sunday, May 20, while staying with family in Macklin Road, Bognor Regis.

Mr Johnston, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment – known as the Tigers – told his mother he was going out but did not return and has not made contact with friends or family since.

Teams are searching for him in the Winchester area, but fear he could be in West Berkshire or beyond.

Matthew Rugman, chairman of the PWRR Association’s Southern Branch, said: "The regiment is concerned about him.

"We’ve got people out looking for him on the South Downs, from Petersfield across to Winchester – we’re just trying to make sure he is okay. We are putting things in place to care for the veteran community."

On its official Facebook account, the Tigers said Mr Johnston was "in a bad way and needs help and support".

Its appeal has been shared more than 5,400 times.

Mr Johnson is white, 6ft tall, of medium build and with very short shaven hair.