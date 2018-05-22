Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Concerns for welfare of missing Army veteran

Teams searching for 35-year-old, who was last seen on Sunday

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

Mobile

Concerns for welfare of missing Army veteran

CONCERN is growing for a veteran from the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment who has now been missing for more than 48 hours.

Daniel Johnston, 35, was last seen on the morning of Sunday, May 20, while staying with family in Macklin Road, Bognor Regis.

Mr Johnston, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment – known as the Tigers – told his mother he was going out but did not return and has not made contact with friends or family since.

Teams are searching for him in the Winchester area, but fear he could be in West Berkshire or beyond.

Matthew Rugman, chairman of the PWRR Association’s Southern Branch, said: "The regiment is concerned about him.

"We’ve got people out looking for him on the South Downs, from Petersfield across to Winchester – we’re just trying to make sure he is okay. We are putting things in place to care for the veteran community."

On its official Facebook account, the Tigers said Mr Johnston was "in a bad way and needs help and support".

Its appeal has been shared more than 5,400 times.

Mr Johnson is white, 6ft tall, of medium build and with very short shaven hair.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham garages destroyed by lightning

Thatcham garages destroyed by lightning

Man sustains life-threatening injuries after early morning A4 collision

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in A4 collision

Update - 12.35pm: A4 reopens after police investigation

A4 closed due to police investigation

What now for Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre?

What now for Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre?

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33