Newbury's Zinc nightclub gets ready for its grand opening

NEWBURY's brand new clubbing destination will be opening for the first time tomorrow.

Zinc nightclub will be opening its doors on Thursday evening ahead of its official two-day launch weekend, which starts on Friday May 25.

Party goers can enjoy two rooms of DJ music in the re-branded Market Place venue – formerly Kukui – which closed last month for refurbishment.

The club’s main room is called Zinc, which has leather furniture and state-of-the-art ceiling lasers. It is here where guests can enjoy the latest R&B, house and dance anthems.

The second room is a ‘retro chic discotheque’ which boasts booths and a colour-changing dance floor, as well as a glitter ball to compliment guests’ favourite pop and party hits.

Booth reservations are being offered to mark the event.

These include pre-arranged drink packages, priority fast-track access, waitress service and wi-fi.

Doors will be open from 10pm to 3am on Thursday and 9.30pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.zincnewbury.com