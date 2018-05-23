Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Puppy Walkers wanted in West Berkshire

Guide Dogs UK puts out appeal

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Puppy Walkers wanted

THE charity Guide Dogs is urgently looking to recruit volunteer puppy walkers in West Berkshire.

Puppies start their training when they are about six weeks old and stay with the puppy walker until they are a year old.

They then go on to become guide dogs.

Newbury-based Sandra Thomas has been a puppy walker for two years.

She is currently walking four-month-old golden retriever cross-Labrador Sky.

She said: “I enjoy puppy walking as it has given me the chance to meet some wonderful people.

“You also get a sense of achievement when your puppy goes on to become a guide dog.”

Guide Dogs  volunteering consultant Simon Werner said: “This is a full-time volunteering role so commitment is key and the puppy becomes part of your household for the first year of their life.”

To find out more about volunteering to be a puppy walker, visit https://bit.ly/2HKxHjG 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham garages destroyed by lightning

Thatcham garages destroyed by lightning

What now for Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre?

What now for Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre?

See how the action unfolded as Thatcham won the FA Vase

See how the action unfolded as Thatcham won the FA Vase

Concerns for welfare of missing Army veteran

Concerns for welfare of missing Army veteran

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33