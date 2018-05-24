Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, we celebrate Thatcham Town FCs FA Vase victory with 10 pages of pictures and reaction. 

In other news, moves to tackle homelessness in the district are being made.

Meanwhile, Newbury has been named as a top tech town.

Elsewhere, a Thatcham woman has spoken to us about her royal day out. 

In Hungerford, a party for horse racing royalty ended in violence. 

In Thatcham, residents have started a campaign in a bid to stop drivers being injured. 

And on the Hampshire pages, claims have been made that fly-tipping has reduced. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

