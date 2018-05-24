Calcot wife killer sentenced

A man who killed his wife at their Calcot home has been sentenced.

Steven Grainger was jailed for 11 years at Reading Crown Court today (Thursday).

Grainger, 32, was convicted of killing his wife Simone, the mother of his two children, by a jury at the same court yesterday.

Grainger, of Hatford Road, Reading, admitted killing his 30-year-old wife but claimed he had acted in self-defence.

The jury returned a unanimous manslaughter verdict after more than four hours of deliberation yesterday.

More to follow.