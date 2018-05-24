Family pay tribute to their "angel" after her killer is jailed

THE family of Simone Grainger have released an emotional tribute after her husband was sentenced to eleven years in prison for killing her.

He was convicted of manslaughter yesterday (Wednesday) following a three week trial at Reading Crown Court.

The tribute, published by Thames Valley Police, reads: "Over six months have passed since Simone was ripped away from us in such brutal and senseless circumstances and our once joyful, happy and loving family is now left without one of its most loved members. We continue to grieve on an unimaginable scale.

"Anyone who knew Simone will share our loss and feel the anguish and pain that has ripped through us since the 4th November last year.

"As a family we are still learning how to rebuild, protect and love the two precious little ones left behind. Our one saving grace has been the support of our friends and the wider community.

"We were astonished at how many people reached out to us throughout this desperate time. Over 350 people where there at Simone's funeral and nearly 900 people donated a total of over £36,000 to our Just Giving page for Simone's children.

"We would like to thank everyone for their generosity and overwhelming support which proves without question how loved Simone was to so many people.

"The love and generosity of all our friends and family make this so much easier - thank you to everyone.

"Although we have strength in numbers, it takes everything we have to try and comfort and support each other as well as continue with our daily lives but we know that this is just the beginning of a very long and painful journey.

"With the love and support around us we must somehow find a new normal but we know the road is long".

"For Simone's children, the journey without her has only just begun.

"Throughout their important childhood years and as they develop into their teens, it will be without their mum; that one person who cherished and loved them like no one else ever could.

"It is our family duty to now ensure that they are guided, supported and protected through these troubling times, as they will inevitably start to understand the harsh reality of this appalling and gruesome act inflicted on their mother by their father.

"We are haunted by the thought that someone who was once loved and trusted by the family for so many years could inflict such devastation and brutality on the person he was supposed to protect and love the most.

"Not only has Steven taken away Simone's life but he has destroyed the whole family's.

"We are relieved that the truth of Steven's crime has been heard and that the pain and suffering he has caused to so many, including his own children, has been laid bare. For this, he will never be forgiven.

"And lastly to Simone - we miss you so much and think about you every day. Your smile and spirit will never leave us.

"Rest in peace Angel."

