Roc 10k this Sunday

HUNDREDS of runners of all ages are expected to take part in Newbury’s popular annual 10k race this Sunday.

Newbury-based IT service provider Roc Technologies, together with The Good Exchange, has taken over from Bayer, which had sponsored the event for the past 10 years.

The race will start at 10am from the town’s Market Place, with runners being waved off by town mayor Margo Payne and West Berkshire Council chairman Carol Jackson-Doerge.

Participants will run around streets, woodland and canal footpaths before returning along Craven Road and Bartholomew Street to Market Place.

Junior participants will take part in shorter races over 900m and 1.5km respectively, prior to the 10k race. The 900m race will begin at 9.10am while the 1.5k route for 11- to 15-year-olds will start at 9.20am, before the event ends with a trophy presentation at 11.40am.

